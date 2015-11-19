No reasons for petrol prices rise in Kazakhstan - Y. Dossayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no reasons for the rise of prices for petrol in Kazakhstan, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev told during the presentation of the draft Law "On amendments to the Law "O national budget for 2015-2017" in the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Minister noted that there were no reasons for the growth of prices for petrol in Kazakhstan because there is no deficit of it in the country. However, there is price fixing but the committee for regulation of natural monopolies and protection of competition of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan is working on addressing this issue. The minister also noted that the issue would be under special control of the ministry.