No reports about Kazakhstanis killed in Japan's floods and mudslide - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has shared information on citizens of Kazakhstan who might have been killed or injured as a result of the floods and landslides caused by record rains, Kazinform reports.

"So far there is no information on Kazakhstanis who might have died or gone missing," the ministry's press service confirmed.



However, a source at the ministry added, that the Kazakh consul continues to verify the information on the Kazakh nationals who might have been injured in the natural disaster in Japan.



The death toll in record rains that swept Japan reached 179 people. 67 went missing. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on the occasion of the disaster.