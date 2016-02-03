No returns: Sweden may not be able to expel denied asylum seekers

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - The Swedish government's plans to expel 80,000 asylum seekers may never have the chance to be implemented, media reports said.

Stockholm's plans to extradite about 80,000 asylum seekers who have had their applications rejected may never be fulfilled, according to the Swedish news website FriaTider.

The website quoted Henrik Silver, a correspondent from the Swedish television network SVT, as saying that the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation is not going to make deals with countries regarding the forced return of Afghan refugees, including from Sweden.

"Kabul is opposed to the forced repatriation of Afghan refugees, an announcement which is unlikely to gladden the Swedish government," Silver wrote on his Twitter page.

His remarks came shortly after Islamuddin Jurat, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, signaled the ministry's unwillingness to agree with any country on the forced repatriation of Afghan citizens, according to the country's news website tolonews.com.

The Swedish Migration Agency has, meanwhile, reported that the number of Afghan asylum seekers in Sweden is increasing, while the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that at least six million Afghans have already migrated to 74 countries across the world.

According to the Swedish news website OmVarlden, over the last 13 years, Sweden has provided financial assistance to Afghanistan worth about 7 billion kronor (about 740 million euros). In this regard, Hanif Bali, a member of the opposition Swedish Moderate Party, urged Stockholm against rendering financial assistance to Afghanistan.

"Take the money away until they begin to take responsibility for its citizens", he wrote on Twitter account.

Late last week, it was reported that Swedish authorities had asked the country's migration agency to prepare to expel up to 80,000 refugees and migrants who arrived in 2015 and whose applications for asylum could be rejected. The asylum seekers include 51,000 Syrians, 41,500 Afghans and nearly 21,000 Iraqis, Sputniknews.com reports.

"I think it is in any event 60,000 people, but it could be up to 80,000", the Swedish daily Dagens Industri quoted Interior Minister Anders Ygeman as saying.