No surprises for Kazakhstani tennis players in 2020 U.S. Open draw

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player have learnt their women’s and men’s singles draws at the upcoming U.S. Open tournament in NYC, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis and world number 17 Elena Rybakina will take on Ukrainian Katarina Zavatska ranked 107 in the world. Yulia Putintseva will clash with world number 597 Robin Montgomery from the U.S. Another Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas will face American Bernarda Pera ranked 61st in the world.

World number 51 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan will open against world number 44 Kyle Edmund from the UK. World number 90 Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has drawn with world number 76 Attila Balazs from Hungary.

U.S. Open 2020 is set to kick off in New York city on August 31. All five tennis players representing Kazakhstan are expected to play their respective matches that day.