No survivors in Lion Air plane crash — Indonesian rescue agency

MOSCOW.KAZINFORM No one has survived in the Lion Air plane crash off Indonesia, representative of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Bambang Suryo Anji said on Monday, TASS reports.

The Basarnas official said bodies were found at the crash site, but "no one survived." The area of the search operation has been extended to 150 square nautical miles and to the depth of 30-40 kilometers, he added.

On Monday, October 29, Lion Air Flight JT610 flew from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang (capital of the province of the Bangka Belitung Islands). The Boeing 737 crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after taking off. A total of 189 people were on board.