No UK coronavirus variant detected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The British and South African variants of coronavirus were not detected in Kazakhstan,» state chief sanitary doctor, Vice Minister of Healthcare Yerlan Kiyasov said, Kazinform correspodent reports.

«We regularly carry out sequencing of strains. There are no sequeneed genotypes of the British and South African variants of coronavirus in the territory of Kazakhstan,» Yerlan Kiyasov told the online briefing at the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President.

As earlier reported, Yerlan Kiyasov commented on the messages spread in social networks concerning the vaccine. Referring to the data of scientists he noted that Sputnik V has 91.6% efficacy. Besides, Sputnik V is confirmed to provide at least up to 2 years of immunity against the novel virus.