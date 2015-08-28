  • kz
    No victims reported in KTZ fire

    17:27, 28 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per the latest data, the area of the fire, which had damaged the roof of the extension to KTZ building, made 100 square meters.

    8 special vehicles and 32 firemen were involved in fire extinguishing. Due to their immediate and precise actions the fire was localized at 16:38 and liquidated at 16:56. No victims and injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is investigated now, the emergencies department of Astana informs.

