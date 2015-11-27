No violations in distribution of customs duties between Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Auditing agencies have found no violations in the distribution of customs duties between Belarus, Russia, and Kazakhstan in 2014. The statement was made by Leonid Anfimov, Chairman of the State Control Committee of Belarus, during the joint session of the boards of the State Control Committee of Belarus, the Accounts Chamber of Russia, and the Budget Execution Auditing Committee of Kazakhstan in Moscow on 26 November, BelTA has learned.

The joint session of the top financial auditing agencies of Belarus, Russia, and Kazakhstan was dedicated to discussing results of a joint auditing event. As part of the event the fulfillment of the Customs Union agreement on collecting and distributing import customs duties by the authorized agencies of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia was audited. The audit was carried out by the top auditing agencies of the three countries.

Leonid Anfimov noted that the matter was important for integration processes and for making the economies more stable. In his words, the creation of the system to collect and distribute customs duties between the countries, which are parties to the agreement, was an important part of the customs process simplification.

Although no violations have been found, the auditing agencies have detected some shortcomings. Leonid Anfimov said he hopes that the shortcomings would be addressed as part of the improvement of the customs duties collection system.

The trilateral meeting on 26 November was the last one of the kind. According to Leonid Anfimov, since Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have joined the Eurasian Economic Union, the next session will be a meeting of representatives of the five countries. The head of the State Control Committee of Belarus suggested sharing the best practices of auditing the distribution of customs duties with Armenian and Kyrgyz colleagues.

Source: BELTA