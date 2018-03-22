No walking on Yessil River ice as flushing in progress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Akimat of Yessil district of Astana city warns of water discharge from the water reservoir and urged not to walk on the iced surface of the river.

According to the information, in order to flush and prepare the riverbed the water from the Astana Water Reservoir is being discharged to the lower reaches in the urban areas at small flow rate with gradual increase (January - 2.8 m3/s, February -12 m3/s, March - 15.6 m3/s).

"Partially the discharged water is supplied by transit through the water outlet and the rest of the flow being distributed at Zhibek Zholy village before the control regulator cup fills the river bottom. We hereby inform that due to thinning of the ice surface of the river due to the flushing the population is advised to stay away from the surface of the river," the district administration said in a statement.