Nobel laureates to partake in Astana Economic Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - the Kazakhstan Forum of Sustainable Development Goals under the aegis of the United Nations will take place for the first time within the framework of the AEF, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The theme of the XII Astana Economic Forum this year is ‘Inspiring Growth: People, Cities, Economies.' This forum will cover around 50 various sessions, which we have combined into 5 key areas. These are current trends in the world economy, the issues of macroeconomic regional cooperation, urban planning, human capital, and technological development issues - those things which affect our lives nowadays," Ruslan Zhemkov, Managing Director of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.



He also informed that within the framework of the AEF, Kazakhstan will host the Sustainable Development Goals Forum under the aegis of the United Nations for the first time.



"As part of the forum, there will be a session dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Eurasian integration; an international conference dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the International Labor Organization, a roundtable of finance ministers and heads of central banks of the Caucasus and Central Asia. Another important event is the Kazakhstani investment roundtable with the participation of the International Monetary Fund. We expect a great number of guests - foreign entrepreneurs, who are also very interested and want to come to Kazakhstan to invest in the country's market. Many new formats are expected. In a word, there will be a lot of interesting things. Nobel Prize laureates, economists, representatives of international organizations, renowned scholars and experts, current and former political figures are also expected to participate. In particular, I would like to mention Ms. Christine Lagarde - she is the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Executive Secretary of ESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, President of the Islamic Development Bank Bandar Hajjar, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov, Nobel Prize Laureate Paul Romer," said the speaker.



According to Ruslan Zhemkov, the Economic Research Institute plans this year to publish a special survey study, which will be available for all forum participants. It is posted on the forum website as "Kazakhstan and the Global World: Challenges and Opportunities."

"The major intellectual partners will participate in the study, through which we will tell about the economic development pathway, as well as the windows of opportunity for our country to develop. In general, we are sure that the AEF 2019 will give momentum to the setting of new development vectors with due account for our international guests' recommendations," the speaker pointed out.

The speaker said that organizers are presently working with many foreign mass media that have taken interest in the forum. "They made specific requests for interviews with specific people. (...) We expect that at least 30-40 foreign media, editorial staffs, will come to the AEF. For now, around 10 mass media have already been registered," Ruslan Zhemkov added.