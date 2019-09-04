Nobel Prize candidate urges to create fund to support Asian writers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mongolian writer and poet Mend-Ooyo Gombojav suggested creating a fund that will support Asian writers, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the participants of the First Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers, Mend-Ooyo Gombojav expressed hope that the anthology of Asian literary works will be translated into many languages.

He also put forward a set of measures that, in his words, will help support the Asian literature.

«It is crucial to find efficient measures to support the Asian literature. It would be great to create a fund that will support writers and promote their work worldwide,» Mend-Ooyo Gombojav said.

Recall that the First Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers kicked off in the Kazakh capital this morning with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Mend-Ooyo Gombojav was nominated as a candidate for Nobel Prize for Literature in 2006. His works have been translated into over 30 languages, including English, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, German, France and more.