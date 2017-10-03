  • kz
    Nobel Prize in physics goes to 3 scientists for gravitational waves discovery

    19:39, 03 October 2017
    Photo: None
    COPENHAGEN. KAZINFORM US scientists Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Barish and Kip S. Thorne have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, EFE reports with reference to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

    "Pioneers Rainer Weiss and Kip S.Thorne, together with Barry C. Barish, the scientist and leader who brought the project to completion, ensured that four decades of effort led to gravitational waves finally being observed," the statement said

