Nobel Prize laureates, investors to gather in Astana for Energy of Future Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is going to host the Energy of Future Forum during the EXPO 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the press service of Astana EXPO 2017 NC informed, prominent politicians, world-famous researchers, Nobel prize laureates, investors, representatives of international organizations and business communities are expected to participate in the global event. The forum will open June 29 and will last for the entire EXPO 2017 period.



The forum will include 12 thematic series which will be devoted to the global energy challenges and problems.



The forum will end with signing the Manifesto of the EXPO 2017 Principles and Values.