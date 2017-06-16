Nobel Prize winner suggests building ecocity in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nobel Prize winner Rae Kwon Chung has recommended Kazakhstan to offer tax exemptions to producers of ‘green' electric energy, Kazinform reports.

Rae Kwon Chung made his recommendations at the meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Akorda presidential residence in Astana on June 16.



He stressed that transition to low-carbon economy is impossible without crystal clear vision and political will of the authorities and the state.



"I would like to note that long-term vision is needed because the transition to the low-carbon economy is not a short-term thing," the Nobel Prize winner added.



Rae Know Chung emphasized that if a country offers tax exemptions to oil and gas companies, it will be very hard to develop low-carbon economy. It is crucial to offer tax exemptions to companies in the sphere of ‘green' and alternative energy.



The Nobel Prize winner suggested Kazakhstan exporting alternative energy products to China, South Korea and Japan and building an ecocity in Central Asia adapted to local conditions.