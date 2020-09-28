NOC grants certificate of recognition to Qazaq Cybersport Federation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Qazaq Cybersport Federation has received a certificate of recognition from the National Olympic Committee in the city of Almaty, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

NOC General Secretary Andrei Kryukov has handed over a certificate of recognition to Qazaq Cybersport Federation President Kuanyshbek Yesekeev.

The certificate confirms the Federation’s legitimacy in promoting e-sport in Kazakhstan.

The NOC General Secretary said that the Committee grants such certificates also to recognize non-Olympic sports, including new ones.

According to him, new projects are to be unveiled in the near future by the Federation and Committee to promote Olympic values among e-sports lovers.

Notably, the Qazaq Cybersport Federation was founded in December 2017 by a steering group of professionals and amateurs in e-sport. In June 2008, the Federation was accredited by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.

The meeting also focused on future cooperation, international agenda as well as active involvement of youth in doing sports. The Federation officials shared the plans to develop the sport in the country.