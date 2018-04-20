Nochnoi Bog chosen to represent Kazakhstan at Moscow Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nochnoi Bog (Night God) full-length feature directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov was selected for the main program of the 40th Moscow International Film Festival. It is released by KazakhFilm Film Studio.

The festival will start in Moscow on April 19 to last until April 26. The main program includes 16 films.



Besides, another film by famous Kazakh director Serik Aprymov Zvonok otsu (A phone call to father) will also premiere at the film festival. It is noteworthy, the film was nominated for Russia's Nika award, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy to Russia reads.