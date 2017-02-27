  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nokia’s 3310 returns to life as a modern classic

    17:17, 27 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nearly 17 years after its debut Nokia has re-launched its legendary 3310.

    According to The Verge , the featurephone is making a nostalgic return in the form of a more modern variant, thanks to Nokia-branded phone maker HMD.

     

    Like its predecessor, it will still be called the Nokia 3310, but this time it's running Nokia's Series 30+ software, with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a 2-megapixel camera, and even a microSD slot.

     

    Those specs are still fairly basic by our modern phone standards, but that's the beauty of such a basic featurephone. Unlike the brick-like sturdiness of the old 3310, the modern variant is a little smaller, thinner, and lighter all round.

     

    It is reported that HMD is planning to make the new Nokia 3310 available in Q2 this year for 49 euros ($52).

     

    Tags:
    Technology World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!