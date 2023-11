ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nokia is bringing back its iconic Nokia 3310 this year, Kazinform has learnt from foreign media.

The most resilient phone in history was originally released in 2000 and is still remembered for its near-indestructible build and solid battery life.



According to the VentureBeat, the new incarnation of the handset will be retailed at just €59 (approx. $63) 3310.