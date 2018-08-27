  • kz
    Nomads & Urbanization intern'l scientific conference held in Mongolia

    20:22, 27 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Institute of History and Archaeology of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences organized an international scientific conference themed ‘Nomads and Urbanization' on August 24-25 with a purpose to study ancient cities and towns of Mongolia and integrate new information, MONTSAME reports.

    Twenty seven researchers from nine countries including Russia, China, Germany, Poland and South Korea participated in the conference, sharing interesting information from their studies.

