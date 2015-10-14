Nomophobia - the fear of being without your mobile phone

AL-AHSA. KAZINFORM - Nomophobia is a term describing a growing fear in today's world - the fear of being without a mobile device, or beyond mobile phone contact.

During a two-day event organized by the Social Development Center in Al-Ahsa, two specialists in Apple and Android systems, Mohammed Al-Arfaj and Khaled Al-Shehab, attributed the fear to children's excessive use of, and addiction to, smart devices. They prepared a presentation which aimed at highlighting the seriousness of children's addiction to smart devices. They showed a package of useful applications and educational programs for children. Abdullah Al-Khamis, chairman of the center, said: "Modern technology and smart devices which are in the hands of the vast majority of people, is a double-edged sword; and so, every person must get the benefits but avoid its evils." A UK-based research organization has looked at anxieties suffered by mobile phone users. The study found that nearly 53 percent of mobile phone users in Britain tend to be anxious when they "lose their mobile phone, run out of battery or credit, or have no network coverage." The study found that about 58 percent of men and 47 percent of women suffer from the fear and an additional 9 percent feel stressed when their mobile phones are off. The study inlcuded 2,163 people. Fifty-five percent of those surveyed cited keeping in touch with friends or family as the main reason that they got anxious when they could not use their mobile phones. A survey conducted by SecurEnvoy showed that youngsters and adolescents were more likely to suffer from nomophobia. The same survey reported that 77 percent of teens had anxiety and worries when they were without their mobile phones. They were followed by anxieties in the 25-34 age group and then by those over 55. Some psychological predictors to look for in a person who might be suffering from the fear are: Negative self-views, younger age, low esteem, high extroversion or introversion, impulsiveness and a sense of urgency and sensation seeking. Among students, frequent cell phone usage has been correlated with decreases in grade point averages and increased anxiety. GPA decreases may be due to over-use of cell phone or computers which consumes time while studying, attending class, working on assignments, and the distraction of cell phones during class. Over-usage of cell phones may increase anxiety due to the pressure to be continually connected to social networks. Source: Arab News