Non-grocery shops, hair salons and other businesses to open doors next week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani authorities decided to open non-grocery shops, hair salons, flower shops and other small businesses next week, Kazinform reports.

According to prime minister’s press service, non-grocery stores, hair salons, flower shops, medical centers, dental clinics, real estate agencies, PR agencies, lawyers, insurance companies, and currency exchange shops will be able to open their doors on May 4 in all regions of the country.

The State Commission for ensuring the state of emergency under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan made the decision at the regular session on Wednesday.

Starting from May 4, Kazakhstanis will also be allowed to train outside.

It bears to remind that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended the state of emergency nationwide until May 11 due to the coronavirus infection which claimed 25 lives in Kazakhstan.