None of Georgian presidential candidates gathers more than 50% of votes

TBILISI. KAZINFORM - None of the Georgian presidential candidates has gathered more than 50% in the first round, according to information published by the Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday after counting votes from 99.57% of polling stations, TASS reports.

According to the CEC, independent candidate Salome Zurabishvili, supported by the ruling party Georgian Dream at the election, secured 38.66%, backed by about 615,000 voters. In the second round she will compete with candidate of the former ruling party United National Movement Grigol Vashadze, who gained about 600,000 votes (37.7%).

Candidate of the European Georgia party David Bakradze is ranked third, with about 175,000 votes (10.97%). Leader of the Labor Party Shalva Natelashvili was backed by 3.76% of voters.

The second round will be held in Georgia not later than on December 1.