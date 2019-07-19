North Kazakhstan region governor, U.S. ambassador meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov met with U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser this week, Kazinform reports.

During themeeting the sides discussed the issues of partnership, especially in the sphereof agriculture, agricultural machine building and processing.

Governor Aksakalovbelieves that North Kazakhstan region residents can learn a lot in terms of theadvanced technologies in agriculture from their American colleagues.

He went on tostress that the region boasts fertile soil and vast potential which needs to bedeveloped with the help of the advanced technologies and personnel training.

Ambassador Moserpointed out that mutually profitable cooperation between the two countrieslooks quite promising. It was also noted that Dakota and North Kazakhstanregion have a lot in common in terms of climate

He also addedthat the U.S. Embassy is ready to provide necessary assistance in implementationof joint business projects.