North Kazakhstan region residents celebrate Christmas (PHOTOS)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov wished all orthodox Christians of North Kazakhstan region a Merry Christmas, press service of the governor informs.

Addressing the Christians the head of the region noted the contribution of the Christians to strengthening of spiritual values, harmonization of multiethnic relations in the society. E. Sultanov also stressed that thanks to the policy of the President of Kazakhstan our country is rightfully considered a model of multiethnic accord and tolerance.

"One of the main Christian holidays brings serene hopes, strengthens faith, mercy, tolerance and kindness. I heartedly wish all the people of North Kazakhstan region a Merry Christmas! I wish you and your families strong health and well-being, happiness, peace and kindness!" E. Sultanov said.

The Church of the Ascension in North Kazakhstan region has a unique atmosphere today. The church has been decorated specially for the holiday. Besides, the Christmas fast that began on November 28 ends today.

According to the Law "On holidays in Kazakhstan", January 7 is a day off.

