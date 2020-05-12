North Kazakhstan region to produce transformers

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Akim of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov visited the transformer plant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A transformer plant is being built on an area of ​​17 thousand square meters. This is the territory of the former engine plant.

It is expected that the new enterprise will create 300 jobs. There are such plants in Kentau, Shymkent and Uralsk. Transformers are 90-95% exported, mainly to Russia. A special economic zone was opened on the territory.