North Kazakhstan to ramp up gold production

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Akim of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov paid a working visit to the Yessil district of North Kazakhstan region on Thursday, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the head of the region.

During the visit, Kumar Aksakalov familiarized himself with the work of Aulie Gold Mining LLP. The Russian company has been mining gold-bearing ore since 2015. And it plans to increase production from 130 thousand to 600 thousand tons by 2018.



During the visit, the head of the region stressed the importance of the enterprise for the region's economy.

"Once the plant comes to its full capacity, it will employ 250 people. Tax revenues will amount to 400 million tenge," akim Aksakalov said.

The project is included in the Industrialization Map of the Republic of Kazakhstan.