North Kazakhstan to see precipitation and snowstorm on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in the northern and north-western parts of the country. Patchy fog, ice and wind strengthening remain; snowstorm is expected in the north and the north-west; the south will have dust storm, according to Kazhydromet.

In Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions patchy fog, icy roads and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected. Particularly Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will see snowstorms.

In East Kazakhstan region it will be locally icy, and patches of fog are expected during the night and in the morning.

Some places of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau and Pavlodar regions will also see fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. Kyzylorda region, in particular, will have dust storm.



As to West Kazakhstan region, in places the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s. It will be foggy in Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions and at night in Almaty region as well.