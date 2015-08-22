North Korea &#39;deploys artillery&#39; to demilitarized zone - reports

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea on Saturday began deploying towed artillery to the Demilitarized Zone for "apparent attack" on the South Korean loudspeakers used for anti-Pyongyang propaganda, the Yonhap news agency has reported.

The divisional guns have a caliber of 76.2 mm. Pyongyang has demanded that the South remove its loudspeakers installed on the border between two Koreas. The North said its army would destroy the means of psychological warfare should the South fail to comply with the demands.

The South stressed however that it would continue its loudspeaker broadcasts despite Pyongyang's calls. The ultimatum expires at around 17:00 local time (0800GMT) on Saturday, Kazinform refers to TASS.