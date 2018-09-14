North Korea appoints Kim Song as new ambassador to U.N.

BEIJING. KAZINFORM North Korea has formally named Kim Song as its new ambassador to the United Nations, a position that has been vacant for more than a month, state media reported Thursday.

The appointment came after he recently received his visa to begin work at his post in New York. Because his visa was not issued soon after his application in late May, there was talk that the United States was intentionally delaying the process amid slow progress in denuclearization talks with North Korea, KYODO NEWS reports.

Kim had previously been posted in New York as a counselor with the country's mission. His predecessor, Ja Song Nam, left at the end of July after having served as North Korea's top representative at the U.N. headquarters since February 2014.