    North Korea conducts large-scale artillery drills on anniversary: Yonhap

    11:51, 25 April 2017
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea conducted large-scale artillery exercises on Tuesday on the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its army, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

    Yonhap, citing an unidentified South Korean government source, said there were signs North Korea's military was carrying out large-scale, live-fire drills in areas around the city of Wonsan on its east coast.
    South Korea's defense ministry could not immediately confirm the report.

