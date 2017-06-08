North Korea fires several antiship missiles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Korea has fired several antiship missiles from the area of Wonsan port, Kazinform has learnt from TASS that quoted Yonhap.

The national military sources say these were cruise missiles but not ballistic ones. It is commonly known that cruise firing does not violate U.N. Security Council resolutions against the North, which ban launches using ballistic missile technology.

Last time, North Korea made a Scud ballistic missile launch from that very port on May 29.