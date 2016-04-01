  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    North Korea launches alleged ballistic missile into Sea of Japan

    11:01, 01 April 2016
    Photo: None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - North Korea launched a projectile, possibly a ballistic missile, into the Sea of Japan on Friday, South Korean media reports.

    The projectile was fired at around 13:00 (05:00 GMT) from North Korea's northeastern area, the South Korean Yonhap news agency said citing a South Korean military official.

    The projectile is presumed to be a ballistic missile and the South Korean military is currently analyzing its trajectory, the official said.

    Kazinform refers to Sputninknews.com

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!