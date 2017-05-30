North Korea leader Kim supervises missile test of new guidance system

BAKU. KAZINFORM North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a new ballistic missile controlled by a precision guidance system and ordered the development of more powerful strategic weapons, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Tuesday, according to Trend.

The missile was equipped with an advanced automated pre-launch sequence compared to previous versions of the "Hwasong" rockets, KCNA said, indicating the North had launched a modified Scud-class missile, as South Korea's military said on Monday, Reuters reported.

North Korea test launched a short-range ballistic missile on Monday that landed in the sea off its east coast, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions.

Since early last year, the North has been on a quick succession of missile-related activities, claiming major advances that outside experts and officials believe may be at least partially true but are difficult to verify independently.



