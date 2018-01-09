North Korea offers to send high-level delegation to PyeongChang

PANMUNJOM. KAZINFORM - North Korea on Tuesday offered to send a high-level delegation and performing arts squads to next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics, while the South proposed their athletes' joint entrance to the games' opening and closing ceremonies, Seoul officials said, Yonhap reports.

The two Koreas exchanged their proposals in the morning session of their first official talks in two years at the shared border village of Panmunjom to discuss the North's participation in the Winter Games and ways to improve ties.



South Korea proposed the two sides march together during the opening and closing ceremonies and the North dispatch a cheering squad for the event.



The South also offered to hold a Red Cross meeting to discuss the reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War around the Lunar New Year's holiday in February, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung told a briefing.



In return, North Korea said that it will send a delegation of high-ranking officials and others, including performing and signing groups and taekwondo demonstration teams, on the occasion of the Winter Games, he added.