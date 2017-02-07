North Korea plans to continue satellite launches despite UN objections

TOKYO. KAZINFORM According to the newspaper Rodong Sinmun, the country will continue to launch satellites when and where its leadership determines, Sputniknews reported.

On February 7, 2016, North Korea put a satellite into orbit, violating UN Security Council resolutions. The move is considered threatening since the international community believes the North could use its rocket technology to develop ballistic nuclear missiles.



Pyongyang has successfully conducted five nuclear tests, including two in 2016, and has frequently made statements about the advancement of its nuclear program.



In January, the North Korean Foreign Ministry announced that the country was ready to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "anytime and anywhere."