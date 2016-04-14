North Korea preparing for intermediate range ballistic missile launch

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea has reportedly deployed one or two mobile launchers of intermediate rage ballasting missiles on the eastern coast of the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Thursday.

A mobile launcher carrying up to two Musudan missiles was seen on the eastern coast of the Sea of Japan, Yonhap said citing a source in the South Korean government.

The deployment of the Musudan missiles might indicate North Korea's preparing for a launch timed to mark the birthday of North Korea's Eternal President Kim Il Sung on April 15.

The Musudan missile, with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers, was first demonstrated at a military parade in Pyongyang in 2010.

Source: TASS