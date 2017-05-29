North Korea's missile fell almost 190 miles from Japan - Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A missile fired by North Korea on Monday morning in the eastern direction crashed in the East Sea 310 miles from Japan's Sado Island and 190 miles from the Oki Islands, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

Earlier in the day, Suga said that Tokyo expresses strong protest to Pyongyang as the latter has fired a missile from the North Korean city of Wonsan on Monday's morning at 05:40 am local time (21:10 GMT on Sunday), which later fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, Sputnik reports.



"The missile, fired from Wonsan, fell 310 miles from the Sado Island in the Niigata prefecture and 190 miles from the Oki Islands in the Shimane prefecture," Suga said at the press conference.



The Japanese official also said earlier on Monday that the missile launch is a violation of UN Security Council's resolutions. According to Suga, no damage to Japan's ships or aircraft has not been registered so far.



Tensions around North Korea's activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.