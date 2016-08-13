North Korea steps up anti-Japan education with new facility

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM - North Korea has stepped up efforts in educating its people on the "history of aggression" by Japan and the United States through a newly built facility, Kyodo reports.

The National House of Class Education, with about 1,700 photos and thousands of other items showing the "aggressive nature" of Japan and the United States, which opened in late June in Pyongyang, was shown Friday to Kyodo News, the first foreign media outlet to see it.



The three-story building, covering a total floor space of nearly 4,000 square meters, is the first facility in Pyongyang to focus on anti-Japan education, according to North Korean officials.



The first floor of the building is for anti-U.S. education and the second is exclusively related to Japan.



It was said that the facility is especially intended for younger North Koreans who have no direct memories of Japan's colonization of the Korean Peninsula or the Korean War.



North Korea's state-run media has said that the center will be a place to help its people clearly realize who their principal enemies are and strengthen their will to exact revenge on them.



"If we forget the history of aggression, it can be repeated. We need to teach a new generation not to forget it," Kim Hyong Chol, 60, head of the new facility, said, adding that it has attracted a flow of visitors since its opening.



Source: Kyodo