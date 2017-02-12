North Korea test-fires ballistic missile

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile that fell into the Sea of Japan, Kazinform has learnt from Lenta.ru.

The missile was launched at 7:55 a.m. local time from North Pyongan Province. The Japanese authorities confirmed that it fell in the Sea of Japan. According to the South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff, it flew about 500 kilometers.



It was reportedly an intermediate-range Musudan missile with estimated range of 3,000 kilometers.



In 2016, North Korea was sanctioned by the UN Security Council for over 20 missile launches.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revealed in his New Year's address that Pyongyang has reached the final stage of preparing to test-launch the long-range missile.