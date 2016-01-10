North Korea tests hydrogen bomb in self-defense against nuclear threat - KCNA

PYONGYANG, January 10 /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has described a hydrogen bomb test, which the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (or simply North Korea) carried out on January 6, as a measure of self-defense against a nuclear threat, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

"These measures are designed to protect the country's sovereignty and the rights of its citizens to life in conditions of a nuclear war threat," KCNA quoted Kim Jong-Un as saying.

On January 6, the DPRK announced it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. The North Korean government said in a statement, which KCNA distributed through its channels, that the test had produced no negative impact on environment.

Kazinform refers to TASS