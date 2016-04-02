North Korea tests new anti-missile system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kim Jong Un praised the joint work of technicians, scientists and the military, which allowed to successfully carry out the test.

North Korea has allocated 15.8 percent from the 2016 state budget for defense purposes, state-run media reported on Thursday. North Korea's state budget saw a 5.6-percent raise compared to 2015, mainly due to increased funding plans on the needs of industry, science, technology and education, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said.

In early January, Pyongyang said that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. The following month, North Korea fired a long-range rocket to allegedly place a satellite into orbit in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

On Friday, South Korean media reported that Pyongyang had launched a projectile, possibly a ballistic missile, into the Sea of Japan. In March, North Korea conducted multiple short and medium-range rocket launches.

