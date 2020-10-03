  • kz
    North Korean leader Kim wishes Donald Trump quick recovery

    14:19, 03 October 2020
    Photo: None
    PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM - Kim Jong Un, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, sent a message of sympathy to Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, on Oct. 3, KCNA reports.

    In the message he said he heard the sudden news that the president and the first lady of the U.S. have been tested positive for corona virus.

    He offered his sympathy to the president and the first lady.

    He sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible.

    He hoped they will surely overcome it.

