North, South Korea to hold high-level talks on Monday

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North and South Korea will hold high-level talks next Monday to discuss implementation of agreements reached last month between their leaders, the South's Unification Ministry said on Friday.

It was referring to agreements outlined in a declaration signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In in Pyongyang on Sept. 19 amid their third summit, KYODO NEWS reports.

At Monday's talks, which will be held at Peace House on the South's side of the border village Panmunjeom, the two sides will also discuss the schedule for future inter-Korean talks, the ministry said in a statement.

