Northern expansion of Aktau port is on schedule

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The work on expansion of the Aktau seaport is held according to the schedule.

The work on three piers - grain, container and general cargo - is almost finished. The equipment is being assembled now.

The fourth pier is expected to be ready by June 18. The work on electrification is being carried out presently.

"The steelworks for the administrative building will be brought to the construction site on June 25," the workers note.

The workers now lay the foundation for the administrative building, center of sanitary and epidemiological services, garage and other buildings. The roads are also being built.

"The pace of the work is quite high. We try not to fall behind the schedule," a representative of the prime contractor noted.