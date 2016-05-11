  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Norway beats Kazakhstan at IIHF World Championship 4:2

    01:41, 11 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national team lost today to Norway at the 2016 IIHF World Championship in Moscow - 2:4, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Brandon Bochenski and Mathis Olimb were named the best players of the Kazakh and Norwegian teams respectively.
    Group A, May 10
    Kazakhstan-Norway 2:4 (1:1, 1:2. 0:1)
    Pucks:
    0:1 - 03:24 Johannessen (Forsberg). Even-strength goal
    1:1 - 07:00 Daws (Boyd). Powerplay +1
    1:2 - 33:04 K-A Olimb. (Nerstebe, M. Olsen.). Powerplay
    2:2 - 35:47 Bochenski (Savchenko, Daws). Powerplay +1
    2:3 - 38:17 M. Olimb. (K-A Olimb.). Even-strength goal
    2:4 - 57:37 Zuccarello. Even-strength goal. Empty net goal.

    Penalties: 18:12 (8:8, 6:2, 4:2)

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!