Norwegian airline profits on ‘Brangelina's' split with clever ad

OSLO. KAZINFORM - Whereas millions of show business aficionados across the globe are still puzzled by last week's news of Angelina Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt, a Norwegian airline spent no time capitalizing on the matter, which was meant to be strictly private, Sputnik reports.

The Norwegian airline came up with a dazzling and amusing advertisement campaign, based on the star couple's split. When the whole world was still discussing the minute details and the implications of the split-up, Norwegian, which is Europe's third largest low-cost carrier, quickly announced a new London to Los Angeles cheap-flight campaign. The ad said 'Actor. LA. Newly Single. Seeks like-minded partner with GSOH' without directly mentioning either Pitt's or Jolie's name, although the allusion was crystal clear and spurred a lively response on social media.

In no time, the ingenious marketing solution was taken to the next level, as Norwegian's formerly discontinued line Oslo-LA was re-launched with a straightforward-yet-witty print ad: 'Brad is single.'

Subsequently, a similar ad in Spanish, offering direct low-cost flights from Barcelona to Hollywood, appeared on Norwegian's Facebook page.

Despite the fact that the public went bananas over the ad, many experts expressed doubt over whether it is right for advertisers to profit on people's personal issues.

"In many cases, divorce is a personal tragedy and, I mean, a company like Norwegian should think twice before publishing such an ad. Although these are celebrities, they are still people. And there are children involved," Markus Lind, Creative Director at Good Morning, told Norwegian news outlet Kampanje.

Although the company has yet to calculate how many Norwegian Brad Pitt fans will make use of the offer to try and charm the 52-year-old American actor and producer, the clever ad has gone viral on the Internet.

Source: Sputnik