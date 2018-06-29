Norwegian women dressed in Kazakh clothing walk the catwalk

OSLO. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Norway organized San Men Sahna International Festival of stage costumes in Oslo as part of the celebrations for the 20th Anniversary of Astana.

In a welcoming address to the guests, Kazakh Ambassador Kairat Abusseitov addressed told about the history of Astana as the capital of our country. "Since Astana became the symbol of Kazakhstan's independence, it has turned into a recognized international center that regularly hosts the largest global forums," the Kazakh ambassador said.

Then, the historical building of the Norwegian capital, Oslo Militære Samfund, constructed in the latter half of the 19th century, was under the sway of the Great Steppe's fashion industry.

Director of San Men Sahna, famous ethnologist and designer Khanum Aidash showcased the collections of Kazakhstani ethnic designers, Gulzhan Niyetkhabyl's "Saukele Workshop" and Gaukhar Amirova's "Khanshaim", which excited the unstinted admiration of the Norwegian public.

"I really enjoyed today's event, and I would like to greet all residents of multi-confessional Kazakhstan on the great holiday of the 20th Anniversary of Astana," said one of the guests of the show, President of European Apostolic Leaders Jan-Aage Torp.

The peculiarity of the show was that any guest could choose any dress from one of the two collections and walk the catwalk wearing in it.

"The bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Norway demonstrate a steady growth trend, and I believe that our countries will continue a successful dialogue in the future. I greet all Kazakhstanis on this landmark event, the Day of Astana," said Sigvald Hauge, acting spokesman at Norway's Foreign Ministry.

As part of the show, the organizers presented a photo exhibition dedicated to the architecture of Astana.