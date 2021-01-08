Not a region of Kazakhstan remains in coronavirus ‘red’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of January 8 this year all regions of Kazakhstan are out of the coronavirus ‘red’ zone. Such a situation was also observed on January 5 and 7, Kazinform reports.

Almaty, Nur-Sultan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Atyrau regions are in the ‘yellow’ zone. The rest of the regions are in the ‘green’ zone.

As earlier reported, the coronavirus ‘red’ zone imposes strict restrictions. Quarantine measures remain in place in the ‘yellow’ zone, control over their observations is toughened. The ‘green’ zone shows stable health situation, stipulates easing of restrictive measures.