Not this time: Kazakhstan stunned 2-3 by Australia in Davis Cup quarterfinal

ASTANA-DARWIN. KAZINFORM - Australia has become the third semifinalist of the 2015 Davis Cup by BNP Paribas by beating Kazakhstan 3-2 in Darwin.

Aussie Lleyton Hewitt won the 5th decisive singles rubber against Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2, 6-3. Hewitt and his compatriot Sam Groth were the heroes of the Davis Cup quarterfinal as they brought Australia back from 0-2 down by winning the doubles rubber on Day 2 and their respective matches against Mikhail Kukushkin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov on Day 3. In the semifinal Australia will face off with the winner of Great Britain vs. France quarterfinal. Argentina is set to take on Belgium in another semifinal.