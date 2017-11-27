Notre-Dame de Paris musical to be staged in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Internationally acclaimed Notre-Dame de Paris musical is set to be staged in Astana, said Askhat Mayemirov, art director of the Astana Musical Theater and general director of State Concert Association "Qazaqkontsert".

"We are planning to stage Notre-Dame de Paris musical next year during the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of our capital city [Astana]. We've already reached preliminary agreement with the French side. I met with general producer of the musical in Paris during the presentation of the Rukhani Janghyru Program there. They are ready to cooperate," Mr. Mayemirov announced at the Monday press conference in Astana.



In his words, to this end French stage directors and ballet masters will come to Astana to hold master classes for Kazakhstani colleagues.



Mr. Mayemirov revealed that original cast actors Hélène Ségara who played Esmeralda and Patrick Fiori who played Phoebus are likely to star in the premiere of the musical in Astana.



In conclusion, he thanked everyone who helped bring this project to life in the Kazakh capital city. "Without the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports this project wouldn't become a reality. Not every theater can afford such expensive project," he said.